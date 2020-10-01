Winger Michael Petrasso signs two-year extension with York 9 FC of the CPL

York 9 FC winger Michael Petrasso is shown in this undated handout photo. Winger Michael Petrasso has re-signed with York 9 FC for the 2021 and 2022 Canadian Premier League seasons. The 25-year-old from Woodbridge, Ont., joined the Toronto-based side in January after spending the league's inaugural 2019 season with Winnipeg's Valour FC. But injury restricted him to just 130 minutes of action spread over three matches at this summer's Island Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Premier League