Portman group will bring NWSL to Los Angeles in 2022

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, actress Natalie Portman speaks at the launch of the Fifth Annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, in Los Angeles. Natalie Portman and venture capitalist Kara Nortman lead a group that will bring a National Women's Soccer League team to the Los Angeles area in 2022. The team, tentatively named Angel City FC, will bring the league to 11 teams. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)