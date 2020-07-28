York 9 FC completes 2020 roster with signing of Canadian teenage forward

TORONTO - York 9 FC has completed its 2020 roster with the signing of 16-year-old Canadian forward Lowell Wright.
The native of Brampton, Ont., has spent time with the Toronto FC academy, Sigma FC and Woodbridge Strikers. He becomes the 23rd player on the Canadian Premier League team roster.
"The situation we have faced with the pandemic has challenged our international recruitment plans but has brought opportunity," York 9 managing consultant Angus McNab said in a statement.
Lowell, who turns 17 next month, takes the roster spot that had been intended for Argentine midfielder Brian Lopez.
"We had been discussing offering Lowell a contract to start in January but the challenges we have faced with our international signings means Brian Lopez will not be in our 23-man roster," McNab said. "This means we can take the opportunity to bring Lowell into the squad six months early and gives him a phenomenal development opportunity."
McNab said Lowell's deal — with its club options — could run through the end of 2024 — the longest deal the franchise has ever offered a player.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.