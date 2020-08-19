Shuttle driver settling suit with Senators, ex-assistant GM

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, Randy Lee, then-assistant general manager of the Ottawa Senators, speaks during a memorial for Bryan Murray, former coach and general manager of the Senators, in Ottawa, Ontario. The former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager and the NHL team reached an undisclosed settlement with a hotel shuttle driver, who sued both for negligence after being harassed in Buffalo two years ago. The driver’s lawyer, Charles Desmond, cited a confidentiality agreement in declining to reveal details of the settlement reached Monday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)