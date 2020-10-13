Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 file photo Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League round of 16 second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Lyon at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy. The Portuguese soccer federation says Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says Ronaldo is doing well and has no symptoms. He has been dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)