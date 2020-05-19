CAS to hear Manchester City's appeal against two-year ban in June

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Manchester City’s appeal against a two-year ban from European soccer will be heard over three days in June. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has set aside June 8-10 for the case. It is unclear if a hearing will be held in person at the court or by video link. No timetable was set for a verdict but a ruling is needed before English teams enter next season’s Champions League draw. Man City was banned by UEFA in February for “serious breaches” of financial monitoring rules and failing to cooperate with investigators. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)