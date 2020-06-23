Canadian point guard Andrew Nembhard announces transfer to Gonzaga

Canadian college basketball player Andrew Nembhard has announced he is transferring to Gonzaga.
The six-foot-five point guard from Aurora, Ont., announced last month that he intended to transfer from Florida.
He also considered Duke, Memphis, USC, Stanford and Georgetown.
Nembhard averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds as a sophomore last season. He declared for the NBA draft for a second straight year before once again removing his name.
He also represented Canada at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Nembhard will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules. He has two years of college eligibility remaining.
Gonzaga has been a hotbed for Canadian talent of late. Recent Canadians in its men's basketball program include Miami Heat centre Kelly Olynyk, Memphis forward Brandon Clarke, FC Barcelona guard Kevin Pangos and forward Kyle Wiltjer of Turk Telekom, based in Ankara, Turkey.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.