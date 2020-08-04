LAVAL, Que. - The 2021 American Hockey League All-Star Classic in Laval, Que., will be postponed until 2022.
The AHL announced the decision Tuesday, following a vote by its board of governors earlier this summer to start the 2020-21 season on Dec. 4, 2020.
The usual October start of the season has been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the NHL's 2020-21 season also expected to be pushed back.
The 2019-20 NHL season is expected to conclude in late September or early October in Edmonton. The AHL playoffs were cancelled this year.
The All-Star Classic was scheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Place Bell. Dates for the 2022 event have not been announced.
"While we are disappointed that we will not be able to hold our All-Star Classic festivities in 2021, we look forward to continuing the work that is already underway with the Rocket organization and are excited to have the city of Laval and Place Bell host the AHL's annual showcase event in 2022," American Hockey League president and CEO Scott Howson said in a statement.
The last AHL all-star game to be held in Canada was in 2014 at the Mile One Centre in St. John's, N.L.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2020.