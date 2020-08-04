Pittsburgh Penguins (40-23-6, third in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)
Toronto; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game three of the Eastern Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series is tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season.
The Canadiens are 19-21-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.
The Penguins are 20-16-4 in conference matchups. Pittsburgh has converted on 19.9% of power-play opportunities, recording 42 power-play goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 61 points, scoring 22 goals and registering 39 assists. Max Domi has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 49 total assists and has 74 points. Bryan Rust has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.
Penguins: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.