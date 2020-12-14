Washington pulls out of Pac-12 title game, replaced by Ducks

FILE - One person stands in the seats during the playing of the national anthem before an NCAA college football game between Washington and Arizona in Seattle, in this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, file photo. Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead. Washington (3-1) announced Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, it is withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)