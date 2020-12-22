Defensive back Nick Marshall signs extension with Saskatchewan Roughriders

REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension.
Marshall returns for a third season after recording five tackles, five interceptions, one touchdown and one fumble recovery last season.
Marshall was a quarterback in the college ranks at Auburn, leading the Tigers to an appearance in the national championship game in 2014.
Marshall switched to defensive back before entering the pro ranks. He spent time with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets and the Indoor Football League's Arizona Rattlers before entering the CFL.
The Roughriders also signed Canadian defensive lineman Charbel Dabire and linebacker Nakas Onyeka to one-year contract extensions.
STAMPS SIGN RECEIVER
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Josh Huff.
A member of the Stampeders until opting out of his contract on Aug. 31, Huff would have been eligible for free agency on Feb. 9. Calgary retained and exercised the right to sign him to a new contract prior to the start of the free-agency period.
Huff had 37 catches for 491 yards and one touchdown in 10 games for Calgary last season.
A third-round pick of Philadelphia in the 2014 NFL draft, Hugg played 34 games with the Eagles and three games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.