Toronto Raptors go down fighting in longest, strangest season in history

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry, left, talks with Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum after an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Celtics won 92-87. The Raptors' longest, strangest and in some ways most endearing season in franchise history came to an end Friday night, eliminated by Boston in a seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal slugfest.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Mark J. Terrill