Iowa offensive lineman Jackson somewhat surprised to be atop CFL scouting bureau list

Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is helped off the field by teammates Alaric Jackson (77) and Tristan Wirfs (74) after getting injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, in Iowa City, Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Canadian Alaric Jackson was more than just a little surprised last week to find himself atop the CFL's fall Scouting Bureau top-20 prospects list for next year's draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Neibergall