UNCASVILLE, Conn. - Canadian Julia Budd defeated American Jessy Miele by unanimous decision during the co-main event of Bellator 244 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Judges scored the Friday night fight 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, ruling all rounds in favour of the British Columbia native.
The former featherweight champion last fought at Bellator 238 where she lost her title to Brazilian Cris Cyborg.
Budd's record now improves to 14-3, which includes six knockout victories.
In the other co-main event, Russian Vadim Nemkov dethroned American Ryan Bader to become the new light heavyweight world champion.
Nemkov has now won his last seven consecutive fights.
On the undercard, bantamweight and Hamilton native Josh Hill defeated Erik Perez by unaminous decision.
Hill's record now improves to 20-3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2020.