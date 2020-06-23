Toronto Arrows add Argentine fly half/fullback and re-sign four more players

The Toronto Arrows line up ahead of their Major League Rugby game against the New Orleans Gold at York Alumni Stadium in Toronto on April 7, 2019. The Toronto Arrows have signed Argentine fly half/fullback Juan Cruz Gonzalez and brought four members of the 2020 squad back into the fold. The returnees are prop Richie Asiata, centre Spencer Jones, forward Kolby Francis, and hooker Steven Ng. The Arrows have now signed 11 players ahead of the 2021 Major League Rugby campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson