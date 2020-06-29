A Long-Overdue 'Tip of the Cap' to baseball's Black pioneers

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, former President Barack Obama talks during a panel with NBA players Chris Paul, Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo and sports analyst Michael Wilbon in Chicago. Obama tipped his cap. So did three other former presidents and a host of prominent civil rights leaders, entertainers and sports legends in a virtual salute to the 100-year anniversary of the founding of baseball’s Negro Leagues. The campaign launched Monday, June 29, 2020, with photos and videos from, among others, Hank Aaron, Rachel Robinson Derek Jeter, Colin Powell, Michael Jordan, Obama and presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter at tippingyourcap.com. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)