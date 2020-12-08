Things remain quiet on Blue Jays' front but that could change at any time

Houston Astros George Springer reacts after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series on October 16, 2020, in San Diego. A quick signing at the start of baseball's free agency period has been followed by a month-long period of relative inactivity for the Toronto Blue Jays. For now, big names like George Springer, DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Bauer and J.T. Realmuto are still available and the trade rumblings should soon find a higher gear. It appears to be a matter of when the first big domino will fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gregory Bull