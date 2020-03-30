Sports make political point for Belarus amid virus outbreak

In this photo taken on Friday, March 27, 2020, women dressed in Belarusian national clothes carry traditional bread to greet players prior to the Belarus Championship soccer match between Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino and Belshina Bobruisk in the town of Zhodino, Belarus. Longtime Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is proudly keeping soccer and hockey arenas open even though most sports around the world have shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)