Canada rugby calendar still up in the air because of pandemic restrictions

Steam rises from the scrum as Canada's Gordon McRorie fields a pass during the second half of an Americas Rugby Championship test match against the United States in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday February 18, 2017. With July internationals already called off and the likely cancellation of the Americas Rugby Championship later in the summer due to the global pandemic, Canada's top rugby players may not see action until October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck