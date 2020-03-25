Major League Soccer extends team training moratorium during COVID-19 outbreak

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) brings the ball down as Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) looks on during first half MLS playoff soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The season suspended because of COVID-19, Major League Soccer has extended its team training moratorium through April 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

 GAC

TORONTO - The season suspended because of COVID-19, Major League Soccer has extended its team training moratorium through April 3.

MLS training facilities remain closed with the exception of players requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot take place at home.

In Toronto, for example, captain Michael Bradley (ankle) and Argentine winger Pablo Piatti (hamstring) have been allowed access to the team's training centre for individual rehab sessions with the area used being cleaned and disinfected afterwards.

It marks the third extension of the training moratorium since the league suspended play March 12 — originally for 30 days. A week later, the league extended the season suspension with a target return date of May 10.

While the league says it expects players to remain in their club's respective market, it will review individual requests to relocate on a case-by-case basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you