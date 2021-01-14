Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) plays against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, in this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo. Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss the start of training camp due to an illness, and there is no timetable for his return. The 32-year-old Toews said Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him feeling ‚Äúdrained and lethargic.‚Äù (AP Photo/David Banks, File)