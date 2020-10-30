Toronto FC needs maximum points and help elsewhere in Supporters' Shield bid

Toront FC's Laurent Ciman looks on as New York City FC players celebrate a goal by Jesús Medina during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Coach Greg Vanney will be hoping for promising news from his medical staff as Toronto FC prepares to face expansion Inter Miami on Sunday. Its offence ailing, Toronto has failed to score in its last two games -- both losses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jessica Hill