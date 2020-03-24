Montreal Canadiens making temporary job cuts during COVID-19 crisis

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson is seen in his office at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The Montreal Canadiens are reducing their workforce during the COVID-19 crisis. Groupe CH, which also owns the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket, says it will proceed with a temporary reduction in personnel, impacting 60 per cent of the organization's employees. "Now more than ever, it is important to support our community and demonstrate our solidarity to one another. We are working extremely hard to limit the impact this situation will have on our employees," Groupe CH owner Geoff Molson said in a statement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz