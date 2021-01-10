Lions sign all-star defensive back Marcus Sayles to three-year deal

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Marcus Sayles (14) intercepts a pass intended for Montreal Alouettes' Eugene Lewis (87), who forces the fumble, during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg on October 12, 2019. The B.C. Lions have signed free agent defensive back Marcus Sayles to a three-year contract. In 34 games over two seasons (2018-19) with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the native of Alpharetta, Ga., recorded 136 tackles, six interceptions, five forced fumbles, two sacks plus a pair of defensive touchdowns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods