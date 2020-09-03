Gustafson feels open-minded approach will be beneficial in Elite Series events

Jeff Gustafson competes in the 2019 Bassmaster Elite fishing competition at Cayuga Lake in Union Springs, N.Y., in this 2019 handout photo. Jeff Gustafson believes an open-minded approach will help him net a second straight Bassmasters Classic berth. The Kenora, Ont., resident is currently No. 33 in the Elite Series standings after five of the nine scheduled events. The top-40 anglers at season's end will qualify for the Classic, the circuit's premier event that's slated for Lake Ray Roberts in Fort Worth, Texas, March 19-21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bassmaster Elite Series, Seigo Saito