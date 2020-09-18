Canada's Smith rallies to win high-profile darts match against Fallon Sherrock

Canadian Jeff (The Silencer) Smith is seen during his Grand Slam Of Darts match against Ted Evetts, in Wolverhampton in a Nov. 13, 2016, handout photo. Smith rallied from a 5-1 deficit to edge Fallon Sherrock 6-5 Friday in first-round play at the 300,000-pound ($511,7260) Bwin World Series of Darts Finals.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-PDC, Christopher Dean, *MANDATORY CREDIT*