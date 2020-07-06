Wolfpack forced to wait on whether relegation will be on the table in 2020

A Toronto Wolfpack rugby ball is shown in a handout photo. The Toronto Wolfpack, currently bottom of the Super League standings at 0-6-0, will have to wait a little longer to find out whether relegation will be taken off the table in the 2020 pandemic-disputed season. The Rugby Football League says a decision will be made by July 23 at the latest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Stephen Gaunt, Touchlinepics Sports and Event Photography MANDATORY CREDIT