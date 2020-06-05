Former Lions player Dante Marsh says Canada, CFL were good to him

B.C. Lions' Dante Marsh, right, tackles Calgary Stampeders' Ken-Yon Rambo during first half CFL action in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday August 22, 2008. Canada and the CFL were good to Dante Marsh. Marsh spent 11 of his 12 seasons of professional football with the B.C. Lions (2004-14). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck