Canadian Premier League still on course, looks to engage fans during hiatus

David Clanachan is shown in a handout photo. Like other sports circuits, the Canadian Premier League is in lockdown. But commissioner Clanachan, looking for a silver lining, sees the enforced hiatus as a chance for teams and players to establish deeper roots with their communities. He also believes the league can help lead the return to normality once the virus recedes.