Thursday's Games

NHL

At Edmonton

Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)

Vancouver 3 Minnesota 0

(Vancouver leads series 2-1)

Calgary 4 Winnipeg 0

(Flames win series 3-1)

Round Robin

Vegas 6 St. Louis 4

At Toronto

Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)

Columbus 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

(Columbus leads series 2-1)

Round Robin

Philadelphia 3 Washington 1

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 6 Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 1

National League

Colorado 6 San Francisco 4

Interleague

Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 5

Cleveland 13 Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4 Toronto 3

Kansas City 13 Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5 Houston 4

Miami 8 Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8 Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

---

NBA

Sacramento 140 New Orleans 125

Phoenix 114 Indiana 99

Milwaukee 130 Miami 116

L.A. Clippers 126 Dallas 111

Portland 125 Denver 115

Houston 113 L.A. Lakers 97

---

MLS

Orlando City 3 Minnesota 1

