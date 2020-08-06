Thursday's Games
NHL
At Edmonton
Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)
Vancouver 3 Minnesota 0
(Vancouver leads series 2-1)
Calgary 4 Winnipeg 0
(Flames win series 3-1)
Round Robin
Vegas 6 St. Louis 4
At Toronto
Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)
Columbus 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
(Columbus leads series 2-1)
Round Robin
Philadelphia 3 Washington 1
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 6 Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 1
National League
Colorado 6 San Francisco 4
Interleague
Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 5
Cleveland 13 Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4 Toronto 3
Kansas City 13 Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5 Houston 4
Miami 8 Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8 Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
---
NBA
Sacramento 140 New Orleans 125
Phoenix 114 Indiana 99
Milwaukee 130 Miami 116
L.A. Clippers 126 Dallas 111
Portland 125 Denver 115
Houston 113 L.A. Lakers 97
---
MLS
Orlando City 3 Minnesota 1