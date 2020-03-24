Planning starts anew for rugby sevens teams in wake of Olympic postponement

Coach John Tait taps captain Jen Kish on the head after Canada defeated Japan in women's sevens rugby action at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. Hours after the IOC pushed back the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, Canadian women's rugby sevens coach John Tait scheduled a conference call with his players. Topics include what's next — and whether the players are willing to keep sacrificing for the cause. Some had already considered retirement after the Tokyo Games, originally slated for July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick