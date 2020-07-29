Cycling Canada announces road and track teams for the Tokyo Olympics

Canada's Annie Foreman-Mackey, Allison Beveridge and Ariane Bonhomme during the Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Finals-Bronze at the Anna Meares Velodrome during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Cycling Canada has nominated its road and track teams for the Tokyo Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Tertius Pickard