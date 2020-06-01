Raptors guard VanVleet says people 'fed up' with racism and discrimination

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) moves past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on February 10, 2020. Fred VanVleet says people in the United States are reaching a boiling point after hundreds of years of racism. The Toronto Raptors guard was asked Monday what he thought of the protests happening in major cities across the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He was killed after a police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes and ignored his cries of distress. "It's really unfortunate, but what's even more unfortunate is I think we've seen this movie before, and I think people are tired," VanVleet said. "People are tired of the racism, and of discrimination and abuse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn