Canadian doctor says world junior hockey can be safe

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, a woman watches a hockey game on the big screen just outside the bubble at the NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta. The NBA had teams in the bubble for three months. The NHL playoff bubble lasted 65 days from the time teams arrived in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, until Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup. Officials from both leagues beamed that mask, distancing and other protocols were still being followed strictly on the final day. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)