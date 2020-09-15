Plate Trial winner Clayton being pointed to Prince of Wales Stakes

Jockey Rafael Hernandez guides Clayton to victory in the $150,000 dollar Plate Trial Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on August 15, 2020. It seems Clayton doesn't need a lot of time to recover. Just three days after the horse's third-place finish in the $1-million Queen's Plate, trainer Kevin Attard says the horse is being pointed towards the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown scheduled for Sept. 29 at Fort Erie Racetrack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michael Burns MANDATORY CREDIT