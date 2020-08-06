Winnipeg Blue Bombers unveil Grey Cup championship rings celebrating 2019 win

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2019 Grey Cup championship ring made by Baron Championship Rings is seen in this undated handout photo. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers unveiled their 2019 Grey Cup championship rings on Thursday night. Made by Canadian jeweller Baron Championship Rings, the diamond-studded two-toned ring celebrates Winnipeg's 33-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Baron Championship Rings *MANDATORY CREDIT*