AP sources: MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona

A broadcast crew finishes-up near the Kansas City Royals' dugout in an otherwise empty ballpark after the cancellation of a spring training baseball game between the Royals and the Seattle Mariners Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)