Canadian cyclist Michael Woods recovered from nasty crash, ready to race

Canada's Mike Woods has his face wiped off after finishing the men's road race cycling at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. Woods finished 55th. A broken femur and the global pandemic seem like a nasty double whammy. But after going down in a high-speed crash March 12 in the Paris-Nice race, Canadian Woods has used cycling's COVID-19 hiatus to get healthy and now looks to resume competition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn