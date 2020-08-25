Maple Leafs send Kapanen to Penguins, get first-round pick in multi-player deal

Toronto Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen, right, skates in front of Los Angeles Kings' Blake Lizotte (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Maple Leafs have traded winger Kasperi Kapanen to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a multi-player deal that also lands Toronto a first-round draft pick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Marcio Jose Sanchez