Andreescu out for rest of tennis season to focus on health and training

Bianca Andreescu of Canada hits a return shot against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province on October 30, 2019. Bianca Andreescu says she is taking the remainder of the tennis season off to focus on her health and training. The Canadian tennis star made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andy Wong