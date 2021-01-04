Canada's Alphonso Davies named to L'Equipe's world team of the year in 2020

Bayern's Alphonso Davies, right, challenges PSG's Thilo Kehrer, left, during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Davies earned another honour Monday, named to L'Equipe's world team of the year for 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP