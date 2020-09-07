Monday's Games
NHL
Eastern Conference Final
Tampa Bay Lightning 8 N.Y. Islanders 2
(Lightning lead series 1-0)
---
NBA
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Boston 111 Toronto 89
(Celtics lead series 3-2)
Western Conference Semifinal
L.A. Clippers 113 Denver 107
(Clippers lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 6 Detroit 2
Seattle 8 Texas 4
Cleveland 5 Kansas City 2
Toronto 12 N.Y. Yankees 7
Oakland 6 Houston 0
National League
Philadelphia 9 N.Y. Mets 8 (10 innings)
Miami 5 Atlanta 4 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 1
San Francisco 4 Arizona 2
San Diego 1 Colorado 0
Interleague
Washington 6 Tampa Bay 1
---