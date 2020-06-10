Davies, Osorio lead five-man battle for Canada Soccer video game supremacy

Bayern's Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. They've all got game. But can they video game Canadian internationals Sam Adekugbe (Norway's Valerenga Fotball), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Cyle Larin (Belgium's SV Zulte Waregem on loan from Turkey's Besiktas), Liam Millar (Liverpool) and Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) are facing off in a Canadian men's national team FIFA 20 tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matthias Schrader