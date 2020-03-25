Running coach Dave Scott-Thomas banned for life by Athletics Canada

Runners compete in the women's 800m event at the IAAF Diamond League 2018 meeting at Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Canadian running coach Dave Scott-Thomas has been given a lifetime ban from track and field by Athletics Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Christine Olsson/TT News Agency

OTTAWA - Canadian running coach Dave Scott-Thomas has been given a lifetime ban from track and field by Athletics Canada.

Scott-Thomas has been accused of inappropriate relationships with athletes.

Those allegations haven't been proven in court.

Scott-Thomas led the University of Guelph to 37 national titles in cross-country running and track and field.

He also was a coach for Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games and world championships in 2015 and 2017.

Attempts to reach Scott-Thomas have been unsuccessful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.

