Queen's Plate winner Mighty Heart nominated for $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes

Mighty Heart with jockey Daisuke Fukumoto aboard, rides to victory during the running of the 161st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, September 12, 2020. It seems a run at the OLG Canadian Triple Crown is on Mighty Heart's radar. The Queen's Plate winner was among nine horses nominated for the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes. The second jewel of the Triple Crown, a 1 3/16-mile race on dirt, is scheduled for Sept. 29 at Fort Erie Racetrack.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette