Orlando Pride loan Canadian defender Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius vies for the ball with Canada's Shelina Zadorsky, right, during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and Canada at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. The Orlando Pride have loaned Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur of the FA Women's Super League for the remainder of 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michel Euler

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride have loaned Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur of the FA Women's Super League for the remainder of 2020.

Zadorsky, from London, Ont., will be joined by fellow Pride defender Alanna Kennedy, who also has been loaned to the English club.

Zadorsky joins fellow Canadians Janine Beckie (Manchester City) and Adriana Leon (West Ham United) in the FA Women's Super League.

The 27-year-old Zadorsky has appeared in 39 games with Orlando since being acquired in a trade with the Washington Spirit prior to the 2018 season.

Before her two seasons in Washington, Zadorsky played club soccer in Sweden with Vittsjo GIK.

Zadorsky has made 66 appearances and 62 starts for the Canadian national team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.

