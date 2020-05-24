Ace Canadian esports driver Brooks tearing up the track online during COVID-19

A screenshot of Gran Turismo Sport is shown in this undated hand photo. Andrew Brooks could write a travelogue that would be the envy of the jet set. Paris, Tokyo New York, Sydney and Monaco, twice, are just some of the desirable locations Brooks has visited over the last two years. It reads like a Formula One star's itinerary, which is fitting as Brooks has earned his exclusive travel opportunities through his prowess on the virtual racetrack through the Gran Turismo Championship Series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Gran Turismo screenshots from Sony Interactive Entertainment