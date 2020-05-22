Tokyo Olympics followed up by 3 mega-events -- all in China

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, skiers practice on the Big Air Shougang, a venue newly built for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. Uncertainty surrounds how the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be held next year in the midst of the coronavirus. The same questions permeate three mega-events that will be staged in China within a year after the Tokyo Games close. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)