Canada's Henderson withdraws from Portland Classic due to poor air quality

Canada's Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., watches her second shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the Canadian Open LPGA golf tournament at the Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam, B.C., Aug. 23, 2015. Canada's Brooke Henderson withdrew from the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic on Monday due to poor air quality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

PORTLAND, Ore. - Canada's Brooke Henderson withdrew from the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic on Monday due to poor air quality.

Henderson told The Canadian Press that she was withdrawing shortly after the LPGA shut down the course and practice facilities.

A dense smoke advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. local time in the city of Portland, Ore.

Smoke from wildfires raging through California, Oregon and Washington have been affecting air quality throughout the Pacific northwest.

Henderson, a nine-time winner on the top tour in women's golf, intends to fly back to her home in Florida before playing in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J., Oct. 1-4.

The product of Smiths Falls, Ont., is a two-time winner at the Portland Classic. She's coming off a tie for second on Sunday at the ANA Inspiration, an LPGA major in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.

