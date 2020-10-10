Flames sign free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to four-year, US$18-million deal

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli (73) and Chris Tanev (8) celebrate Toffoli's goal against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CALGARY - The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Chris Tanev to a four-year, US$18-million contract in free agency late Friday.

The 30-year-old has 22 goals and 118 points in 514 career NHL games, all with the Vancouver Canucks, to go along with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 33 post-season contests.

Tanev signed as an undrafted free agent with the Canucks in May 2010 after one season at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound Tanev joins former Vancouver teammate Jacob Markstrom in Calgary after the netminder inked a six-year, $36-million deal with the Flames earlier Friday.

Tanev's hard-nosed style led to a number of injury problems in recent years, but he suited up for all 69 games with the Canucks playing alongside rookie phenon Quinn Hughes before the 2019-20 campaign was shuttered in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Flames signed the Toronto native the same day former blue-liner T.J. Brodie agreed to a four-year, $20-million contract with the Maple Leafs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.

